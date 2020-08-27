Critical medical workers turned back at NSW-Victoria border

An app update is causing chaos at the NSW-Victoria border, with police denying medical workers entry to the state.

Wodonga-based Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie told Deborah Knight doctors, nurses, radiologists, and dentists have been turned away and told to apply for a different permit after their QR codes were scanned and disallowed.

“I spoke to a cardiac stenographer … who travels to Albury twice a week.

“She can’t get to the practice, she can’t perform that critical work for those patients, and has to drive into the hotspot of Melbourne, …. fly to Sydney, to head south to Albury.

“It’s an absolute tragedy.”

Image: NSW Police