Crim cams: NSW prison guards to be fitted with top technology

Body cameras are being rolled out across New South Wales jails in a bid to protect prison officers and prosecute inmates committing crimes behind bars.

The technology, which has been trialled at several maximum security facilities over the past nine months, is designed to deescalate incidents and speed up investigations.

Body-worn cameras, which capture video and audio, will be given to officers in the Immediate Action Team.

Corrections Minister Anthony Roberts tells Ray Hadley every jail across the state has one of these teams.

“Our immediate action teams are the first responders to critical incidents with the correctional environment.

“This is going to enable them to respond to those situations quickly and confidently.

“There is zero tolerance towards any assault or attack on our prison officers. The offenders are on notice… it will be recorded and it will be used.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview