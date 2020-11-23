2GB
Cricket great Mark Taylor calls for Test debut for ‘flourishing’ Will Pucovski

6 hours ago
James Bracey
MARK TAYLORTest cricketWill Pucovski
Australian cricket great Mark Taylor has weighed in on the debate over baggy green priority for incumbents versus newcomers.

Surrounded by established batsmen, he told James Bracey the time is right to trial Will Pucovski with a Test debut.

“This year, the Victorians have put him up to open the batting and he’s absolutely flourished.

“I would be giving him a go.”

Mark was surprised selectors approached David Warner to ask whether he’d prefer Will Pucovski or Joe Burns as his opening partner, fully expecting a diplomatic response.

“He’s got to sit on the fence a little bit.”

