‘Cravenly determined to suck up’: Kevin Rudd’s double standards in the spotlight

At a time when Kevin Rudd is calling for a Royal Commission into News Corp, a scathing article has emerged detailing the former prime minister’s history with the media company.

Ben Fordham has praised the article as “one of the best newspaper stories of the year” for highlighting outrageous double standards from Mr Rudd.

David Penberthy, South Australia Correspondent at The Australian and author of the article, told Ben Fordham Rudd was determined to tap into Daily Telegraph readers.

“If you were going to make a movie about the relationship between Rupert Murdoch and Kevin Rudd, you’d get Glenn Close to play Kevin Rudd.

“This guy was almost popping up behind the pot plants at work; he was very deliberate in his strategy.

“Rudd was just so cravenly determined to suck up to all of us that in hindsight it’s remarkable to think now that he’s saying that the company treated him badly.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image:Getty/Chris Hyde

