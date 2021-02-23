Craig Kelly rules out joining Nationals or One Nation

Controversial MP Craig Kelly has ruled out joining any other party after resigning from the Liberals.

The controversial MP is promising to vote with the government on matters of supply and confidence while he sits on the crossbench.

There are reports the Nationals are courting Craig Kelly but he told Ben Fordham he believes he can do the most good on the crossbench.

“I don’t see how joining the Nats would make any difference.

“I believe I’m best to speak independently so I can speak my mind, fearlessly and freely.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview