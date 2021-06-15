Craig Bellamy backs Cameron Munster to control ‘brain explosions’

Cameron Munster’s coach has every faith in the Storm star to get his outbursts under control.

The Queensland Maroons five-eighth was fined $1150 by the NRL match review committee for kicking Liam Martin in the ribs during the Origin opener.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy spoke to Munster about his “brain explosions”, as Mark Levy dubbed them, following the game.

“He realises that’s something he has to fix,” Bellamy told Mark Levy and Billy Slater.

“It’s certainly not hurting anyone: the most pain’s coming to him with getting fines, or if a suspension comes.

“We all know he’s a whole heap better than that.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website