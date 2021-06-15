2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Craig Bellamy backs Cameron Munster to control ‘brain explosions’

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
Cam MunsterCraig BellamyMELBOURNE STORMQueensland Maroonsrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Craig Bellamy backs Cameron Munster to control ‘brain explosions’

Cameron Munster’s coach has every faith in the Storm star to get his outbursts under control.

The Queensland Maroons five-eighth was fined $1150 by the NRL match review committee for kicking Liam Martin in the ribs during the Origin opener.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy spoke to Munster about his “brain explosions”, as Mark Levy dubbed them, following the game.

“He realises that’s something he has to fix,” Bellamy told Mark Levy and Billy Slater.

“It’s certainly not hurting anyone: the most pain’s coming to him with getting fines, or if a suspension comes.

“We all know he’s a whole heap better than that.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873