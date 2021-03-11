Crackdown on ‘cowboy’ truckies on Pennant Hills Road imminent

From Monday, truck drivers on Pennant Hills Road will face $194 fines and risk being stopped by police.

Ray Hadley condemned the 80 “cowboys” being pinged daily, when the vast majority are doing the right thing by using the NorthConnex tunnel.

Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary Howard Collins told Ray truckies have no excuse.

“We’ve been working very closely with their industry saying, look, we were open [at] the end of October, we’ve given people plenty of notice.

“Some of them have several stern letters.

“Save time, make it a safer journey.”

