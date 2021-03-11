2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Crackdown on ‘cowboy’ truckies on Pennant Hills Road imminent

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Howard CollinsNorthConnexPennant Hills RoadROADSTransport for NSW
Article image for Crackdown on ‘cowboy’ truckies on Pennant Hills Road imminent

From Monday, truck drivers on Pennant Hills Road will face $194 fines and risk being stopped by police.

Ray Hadley condemned the 80 “cowboys” being pinged daily, when the vast majority are doing the right thing by using the NorthConnex tunnel.

Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary Howard Collins told Ray truckies have no excuse.

“We’ve been working very closely with their industry saying, look, we were open [at] the end of October, we’ve given people plenty of notice.

“Some of them have several stern letters.

“Save time, make it a safer journey.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873