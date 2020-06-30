2GB
Cowboys coach criticises ‘trigger-happy’ referees over ruck infringements

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
North Queensland CowboysPAUL GALLENPAUL GREENruck infringementrugby league featuredsix-again

The ARL Commission has today made a controversial decision to modify the six-again rule.

Referees will now restart the tackle count if markers aren’t square, or break early at the play the ball.

North Queensland Cowboys coach Paul Green is urging caution, telling Mark Levy and Paul Gallen attack should not be prioritised over defence.

“Some of the players are starting to feel like they’re not allowed to tackle hard anymore.

“The bar for that ruck infringement is getting lower and lower … they’re really looking for them now.

“I think they’re a little bit trigger-happy with it at the moment.”

Gal agreed with Green’s analysis.

“He summed it up perfectly.

“There’s been what, five or six infringements before this, now they’re up to 11.

“I think they need to be a little bit careful with it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: North Queensland Cowboys/Official website

