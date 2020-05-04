2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

COVIDSafe data sharing not fully operational

9 hours ago
Ray Hadley
COVIDSafeStuart Robert

More than 4.4 million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app, however, information it collects is not yet being shared with state and territory health officials.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert told Ray Hadley the app will be fully operational in “a matter of days” and blames delays on the establishment of the triple privacy lock.

“There’s … bio-security advice that’s gone in, by the health minister, as the second lock.

“And the third lock is the states doing an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the Commonwealth, which outlines T’s and C’s [for] how they’ll use the data. So the state health officials are all just finalising that third triple lock.

“It’s going as fast as humanly possible.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
AustraliaHealthNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.