COVID Taskforce worker exposes bungled hotel quarantine

A worker from the COVID Taskforce has broken his silence to reveal the difference in hotel security guard auditing in Victoria compared to NSW.

John* told Mark Levy there’s a stark difference in COVID-19 quarantine protocols between the two states.

“I’d like to highlight the differences in standards between NSW managing out the designated quarantine hotel sites versus the debacle down in Victoria.

“I don’t believe Victoria is doing what we’re doing … we have a fantastic team of very experienced security auditors working on behalf of the Premier’s office.

“They are going around and quality assuring the security operations … I think that’s really underpinning a much better performance in the very challenging times in NSW.”

*Not his real name.

