REVEALED | Compelling new evidence COVID started in a Wuhan lab

More scientists are backing the theory that coronavirus was leaked from a Chinese lab.

Two leading US researchers say the genetic breakdown of COVID-19 shows it’s almost impossible to have developed naturally.

Senior physician Dr Steven Quay and veteran scientist Professor Richard Muller claim the protein cells in COVID-19 are “the most lethal but uncommon combination possible.”

The US scientists say the odds of a virus naturally forming in that way are “highly unlikely” and “unprecedented”.

Author Professor Clive Hamilton told Ben Fordham China’s reaction to Australia calling for an inquiry into the origins of the virus was “so over the top”.

“This new information emerging … really does add weight to the view that Beijing overreacted because it has so much to hide.”

