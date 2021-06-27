COVID lockdown: The ‘non-negotiable’ challenge for NSW Premier

Ben Fordham is urging the NSW government to ensure students return to schools once the current two-week lockdown ends.

The lockdown coincides with the NSW school holidays, scheduled to end on July 9.

“If Gladys Berejiklian has one non-negotiable it’s to make sure schools are ready for students to return once this so-called break is over,” Ben Fordham said.

“That’s the challenge for the NSW government – they need to develop a game plan now!”

