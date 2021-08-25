COVID CRISIS | Health union warns more hospitals will be overwhelmed

The health union is urging people to stay home and get vaccinated as Westmead Hospital has been forced into “emergency operations”.

The hospital has reduced the number of COVID-19 cases arriving by ambulance for 24 hours.

Ray Hadley yesterday revealed the hospital has been overwhelmed with COVID patients, leaving cardiac patients without a bed.

The hospital is now working to open 100 beds at Westmead Private Hospital for its use.

There are 608 COVID-19 cases currently admitted to hospitals in NSW, including 107 people in intensive care.

Health Services Union NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes told Ray Hadley the health system is under stress.

“I would think, over the coming six to seven weeks, this will be the issue for a lot of hospitals.”

