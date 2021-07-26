COVID alerts: Multiple exposure venues across Central Coast suburbs

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

Toukley H&R Block 1 /266 Main Road Friday 23 July 1:40pm to 2:15pm Lakemba BD Fresh Vegetable Grocery 2/52 Railway Parade Sunday 18 July 9:20am to 11am Sunday 18 July 3pm to 3:15pm Monday 19 July 10:40am to 11am Lakemba Ahmad Chami Butchery Shop 5, 60A The Boulevard Monday 19 July 1pm to 2pm Lakemba Good Price Supermarket 32 Haldon Street Sunday 18 July 4pm to 4:15pm Beaumont Hills Chemist Warehouse 70 The Parkway Monday 19 July 10:50am to 7:20pm Tuesday 20 July 2:20pm to 10:50pm Wednesday 21 July 2:40pm to 10:40pm Thursday 22 July 2:30pm to 10:30pm Friday 23 July 10:50am to 7:20pm Campsie Jin Mart 10 London Street Monday 19 July 1:50pm to 1:55pm Mascot DHL Express 3 Keith Smith Avenue Sunday 18 July 6:15pm to 12pm Monday 19 July 12am to 2:30am Monday 19 July 12:45pm to 9:00pm

NSW Health wishes to advise of additional dates and times for previously announced venues of concern. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

Lakemba Exim Supermarket 70 Haldon Street Monday 19 July 2pm to 3pm Campsie 85 Degrees Daily Cafe 216 Beamish Street Sunday 18 July 2:30pm to 2:35pm Monday 19 July 1:25pm to 1:30pm Campsie Campsie Growers Market Campsie Centre, Shop 5/14-28 Amy Street Friday 16 July 5:30am to 6pm Saturday 17 July 5:30am to 6pm Sunday 18 July 5:30am to 6pm Monday 19 July 5:30am to 6pm Tuesday 20 July 5:30am to 6pm Lakemba Haldon Street Medical Practice 99/101 Haldon Street Sunday 18 July 9am to 3pm Monday 19 July 8:15am to 6:30pm Tuesday 20 July 8:15am to 11am Wednesday 21 July 10am to 11am

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Bankstown Pharmacy4less North Terrace Shop SP247 Friday 23 July 12:40pm to 12:50pm Bankstown Woolworths Bankstown Centro Shopping Centre, Lady Cutler Avenue Friday 23 July 12:25pm to 12:40pm San Remo Singletons Butchery Northlakes Shopping Centre, 17-21 Pacific Highway Wednesday 21 July 1:55pm to 2:05pm San Remo Northlakes Shopping Centre 17-21 Pacific Highway Wednesday 21 July 1:55pm to 2:20pm Thursday 22 July 11:05am to 11:30am Friday 23 July 2:20pm to 3:05pm Saturday 24 July 1pm to 1:15pm Sunday 25 July 9:40am to 10:15am San Remo Coles 21 Pacific Highway Wednesday 21 July 2:05pm to 2:20pm Friday 23 July 2:35pm to 2:50pm Sunday 25 July 9:45am to 10:15am Northlakes Priceline Pharmacy Northlakes Shopping Centre, 17-21 Pacific Highway Thursday 22 July 11am to 11:30am Friday 23 July 2:20pm to 2:40pm Tuggerah Westfield – Coles side 50 Wyong Rd Friday 23 July 12:20pm to 1pm Tuggerah Dan Murphy Westfield, 50 Wyong Road Friday 23 July 12:20pm to 12:30pm Tuggerah Smokemart Westfield, 50 Wyong Road Friday 23 July 12:25pm to 12:30pm Tuggerah Coles Westfield, 50 Wyong Road Friday 23 July 12:30pm to 1pm San Remo Coles Liquor 21 Pacific Highway Friday 23 July 2:50pm to 3:05pm Saturday 24 July 1pm to 1:15pm Lake Haven Lake Haven Shopping Centre Lake Haven Drive and Goobarabah Avenue Saturday 24 July 10:15am to 10:50am Lake Haven Coles Lake Haven Shopping Centre, Lake Haven Drive and Goobarabah Avenue Saturday 24 July 10:15am to 10:25am Lake Haven Priceline Pharmacy Lake Haven Shopping Centre, Lake Haven Drive and Goobarabah Avenue Saturday 24 July 10:20am to 10:40am Lake Haven Post Office 121/43 Lake Haven Drive Saturday 24 July 10:35am to 10:50am Charmhaven Bunnings Warehouse Cnr Chelmsford Road and Pacific Highway Saturday 24 July 12:25pm to 12:45pm Saturday 24 July 1:25pm to 1:45pm Charmhaven HipPocket Workwear 5/6 Botham Close Saturday 24 July 12:45pm to 12:55pm San Remo Charmhaven Newsagency Northlakes Shopping Centre, 15/17 Pacific Highway Sunday 25 July 9:40am to 9:50am Blacktown Bunnings Warehouse 183 Reservoir Road Thursday 15 July 10:15am to 11:15am St Marys Astley Pharmacy and Mobility Mamre Road Wednesday 14 July 11am to 11:15am Sunday 18 July 5:25pm to 5:35pm Werrington 7-Eleven Werrington 122 Dunheved Road Wednesday 14 July 12:50pm to 1:10pm Fairfield Heights Woolworths, Fairfield Heights 186 The Boulevarde Wednesday 21 July 12:30pm to 12:40pm Thursday 22 July 1:40pm to 2pm Friday 23 July 2:30pm to 3pm Friday 23 July 7:30pm to 8pm Fairfield Woolworths, Neeta City 1/29 Court Road Thursday 22 July 1:20pm to 1:30pm Fairfield Danny’s Meat Market Butcher Fairfield West Market Plaza, 8 Station Street Thursday 22 July 4:30pm to 4:40pm Fairfield Heights Fruit Centre 2 209 The Boulevarde Friday 23 July 3pm to 3:10pm Kogarah Fardoulis Sweets & Nuts 129 Princes Highway Wednesday 21 July 12pm to 5:45pm Thursday 22 July 12pm to 5:45pm Friday 23 July 12pm to 5:45pm Silverwater Flowers for everyone 2/17 Fisher Street Friday 16 July 2:55pm to 3pm Granville Chemist Warehouse 58 South Street Wednesday 21 July 6pm to 6:30pm Greystanes Woolworths Graystanes Shopping Centre, 656 Merrylands Road Thursday 22 July 12pm to 12:30pm Lalor Park Lalor Park Hot Bread Shop 28 Freeman Street Sunday 18 July 11:05am to 11:15am Mount Druitt Coles Westfield Luxford Road Friday 16 July 8am to 9am Merrylands National Australia Bank 52 McFarlane Street Tuesday 20 July 9:30am to 10:30am Seven Hills Woolworths Seven Hills Seven Hills Plaza, 224 Prospect Highway Thursday 15 July 3:25pm to 5pm Thursday 15 July 2pm to 3:30pm Saturday 17 July 9:30am to 10:30am Sunday 18 July 8:20am to 8:45am

