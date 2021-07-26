COVID alerts: Multiple exposure venues across Central Coast suburbs
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:
|Toukley
|H&R Block
|1 /266 Main Road
|Friday 23 July
1:40pm to 2:15pm
|Lakemba
|BD Fresh Vegetable Grocery
|2/52 Railway Parade
|Sunday 18 July
9:20am to 11am
Sunday 18 July
3pm to 3:15pm
Monday 19 July
10:40am to 11am
|Lakemba
|Ahmad Chami Butchery
|Shop 5, 60A The Boulevard
|Monday 19 July
1pm to 2pm
|Lakemba
|Good Price Supermarket
|32 Haldon Street
|Sunday 18 July
4pm to 4:15pm
|Beaumont Hills
|Chemist Warehouse
|70 The Parkway
|Monday 19 July
10:50am to 7:20pm
Tuesday 20 July
2:20pm to 10:50pm
Wednesday 21 July 2:40pm to 10:40pm
Thursday 22 July
2:30pm to 10:30pm
Friday 23 July
10:50am to 7:20pm
|Campsie
|Jin Mart
|10 London Street
|Monday 19 July
1:50pm to 1:55pm
|Mascot
|DHL Express
|3 Keith Smith Avenue
|Sunday 18 July
6:15pm to 12pm
Monday 19 July
12am to 2:30am
Monday 19 July
12:45pm to 9:00pm
NSW Health wishes to advise of additional dates and times for previously announced venues of concern. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.
|Lakemba
|Exim Supermarket
|70 Haldon Street
|Monday 19 July
2pm to 3pm
|Campsie
|85 Degrees Daily Cafe
|216 Beamish Street
|Sunday 18 July
2:30pm to 2:35pm
Monday 19 July
1:25pm to 1:30pm
|Campsie
|Campsie Growers Market
|Campsie Centre, Shop 5/14-28 Amy Street
|Friday 16 July
5:30am to 6pm
Saturday 17 July
5:30am to 6pm
Sunday 18 July
5:30am to 6pm
Monday 19 July
5:30am to 6pm
Tuesday 20 July
5:30am to 6pm
|Lakemba
|Haldon Street Medical Practice
|99/101 Haldon Street
|Sunday 18 July
9am to 3pm
Monday 19 July
8:15am to 6:30pm
Tuesday 20 July
8:15am to 11am
Wednesday 21 July 10am to 11am
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.
|Bankstown
|Pharmacy4less
|North Terrace Shop SP247
|Friday 23 July
12:40pm to 12:50pm
|Bankstown
|Woolworths Bankstown
|Centro Shopping Centre, Lady Cutler Avenue
|Friday 23 July
12:25pm to 12:40pm
|San Remo
|Singletons Butchery
|Northlakes Shopping Centre, 17-21 Pacific Highway
|Wednesday 21 July 1:55pm to 2:05pm
|San Remo
|Northlakes Shopping Centre
|17-21 Pacific Highway
|Wednesday 21 July 1:55pm to 2:20pm
Thursday 22 July 11:05am to 11:30am
Friday 23 July
2:20pm to 3:05pm
Saturday 24 July 1pm to 1:15pm
Sunday 25 July
9:40am to 10:15am
|San Remo
|Coles
|21 Pacific Highway
|Wednesday 21 July 2:05pm to 2:20pm
Friday 23 July
2:35pm to 2:50pm
Sunday 25 July
9:45am to 10:15am
|Northlakes
|Priceline Pharmacy
|Northlakes Shopping Centre, 17-21 Pacific Highway
|Thursday 22 July
11am to 11:30am
Friday 23 July
2:20pm to 2:40pm
|Tuggerah
|Westfield – Coles side
|50 Wyong Rd
|Friday 23 July
12:20pm to 1pm
|Tuggerah
|Dan Murphy
|Westfield, 50 Wyong Road
|Friday 23 July
12:20pm to 12:30pm
|Tuggerah
|Smokemart
|Westfield, 50 Wyong Road
|Friday 23 July
12:25pm to 12:30pm
|Tuggerah
|Coles
|Westfield, 50 Wyong Road
|Friday 23 July
12:30pm to 1pm
|San Remo
|Coles Liquor
|21 Pacific Highway
|Friday 23 July
2:50pm to 3:05pm
Saturday 24 July
1pm to 1:15pm
|Lake Haven
|Lake Haven Shopping Centre
|Lake Haven Drive and Goobarabah Avenue
|Saturday 24 July 10:15am to 10:50am
|Lake Haven
|Coles
|Lake Haven Shopping Centre, Lake Haven Drive and Goobarabah Avenue
|Saturday 24 July 10:15am to 10:25am
|Lake Haven
|Priceline Pharmacy
|Lake Haven Shopping Centre, Lake Haven Drive and Goobarabah Avenue
|Saturday 24 July 10:20am to 10:40am
|Lake Haven
|Post Office
|121/43 Lake Haven Drive
|Saturday 24 July 10:35am to 10:50am
|Charmhaven
|Bunnings Warehouse
|Cnr Chelmsford Road and Pacific Highway
|Saturday 24 July 12:25pm to 12:45pm
Saturday 24 July
1:25pm to 1:45pm
|Charmhaven
|HipPocket Workwear
|5/6 Botham Close
|Saturday 24 July 12:45pm to 12:55pm
|San Remo
|Charmhaven Newsagency
|Northlakes Shopping Centre, 15/17 Pacific Highway
|Sunday 25 July 9:40am to 9:50am
|Blacktown
|Bunnings Warehouse
|183 Reservoir Road
|Thursday 15 July 10:15am to 11:15am
|St Marys
|Astley Pharmacy and Mobility
|Mamre Road
|Wednesday 14 July 11am to 11:15am
Sunday 18 July
5:25pm to 5:35pm
|Werrington
|7-Eleven Werrington
|122 Dunheved Road
|Wednesday 14 July 12:50pm to 1:10pm
|Fairfield Heights
|Woolworths, Fairfield Heights
|186 The Boulevarde
|Wednesday 21 July 12:30pm to 12:40pm
Thursday 22 July
1:40pm to 2pm
Friday 23 July
2:30pm to 3pm
Friday 23 July
7:30pm to 8pm
|Fairfield
|Woolworths, Neeta City
|1/29 Court Road
|Thursday 22 July
1:20pm to 1:30pm
|Fairfield
|Danny’s Meat Market Butcher
|Fairfield West Market Plaza, 8 Station Street
|Thursday 22 July
4:30pm to 4:40pm
|Fairfield Heights
|Fruit Centre 2
|209 The Boulevarde
|Friday 23 July
3pm to 3:10pm
|Kogarah
|Fardoulis Sweets & Nuts
|129 Princes Highway
|Wednesday 21 July 12pm to 5:45pm
Thursday 22 July 12pm to 5:45pm
Friday 23 July
12pm to 5:45pm
|Silverwater
|Flowers for everyone
|2/17 Fisher Street
|Friday 16 July
2:55pm to 3pm
|Granville
|Chemist Warehouse
|58 South Street
|Wednesday 21 July 6pm to 6:30pm
|Greystanes
|Woolworths
|Graystanes Shopping Centre, 656 Merrylands Road
|Thursday 22 July 12pm to 12:30pm
|Lalor Park
|Lalor Park Hot Bread Shop
|28 Freeman Street
|Sunday 18 July
11:05am to 11:15am
|Mount Druitt
|Coles Westfield
|Luxford Road
|Friday 16 July
8am to 9am
|Merrylands
|National Australia Bank
|52 McFarlane Street
|Tuesday 20 July
9:30am to 10:30am
|Seven Hills
|Woolworths Seven Hills
|Seven Hills Plaza, 224 Prospect Highway
|Thursday 15 July 3:25pm to 5pm
Thursday 15 July 2pm to 3:30pm
Saturday 17 July
9:30am to 10:30am
Sunday 18 July
8:20am to 8:45am
NSW Health wishes to advise of additional dates and times for previously announced venues of concern. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.
|Wetherill Park
|Coles Wetherill Park
|Stockland Wetherill Park, 561-563 Polding Street
|Sunday 18 July
3:45pm to 3:55pm
|Fairfield
|Chemist Warehouse
|8 Kenyon Street
|Monday 19 July
4pm to 4:20pm