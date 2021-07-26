2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

COVID alerts: Multiple exposure venues across Central Coast suburbs

2 hours ago
2GB News
Central Coast
Article image for COVID alerts: Multiple exposure venues across Central Coast suburbs

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

Toukley H&R Block 1 /266 Main Road Friday 23 July

1:40pm to 2:15pm
Lakemba BD Fresh Vegetable Grocery 2/52 Railway Parade Sunday 18 July

9:20am to 11am

 

Sunday 18 July

3pm to 3:15pm

 

Monday 19 July

10:40am to 11am
Lakemba Ahmad Chami Butchery Shop 5, 60A The Boulevard Monday 19 July

1pm to 2pm
Lakemba Good Price Supermarket 32 Haldon Street Sunday 18 July

4pm to 4:15pm
Beaumont Hills Chemist Warehouse 70 The Parkway Monday 19 July

10:50am to 7:20pm

 

Tuesday 20 July

2:20pm to 10:50pm

 

Wednesday 21 July 2:40pm to 10:40pm

 

Thursday 22 July

2:30pm to 10:30pm

 

Friday 23 July

10:50am to 7:20pm
Campsie Jin Mart 10 London Street Monday 19 July

1:50pm to 1:55pm
Mascot DHL Express 3 Keith Smith Avenue Sunday 18 July

6:15pm to 12pm

Monday 19 July

12am to 2:30am

 

Monday 19 July

12:45pm to 9:00pm

NSW Health wishes to advise of additional dates and times for previously announced venues of concern. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

Lakemba Exim Supermarket 70 Haldon Street Monday 19 July

2pm to 3pm
Campsie 85 Degrees Daily Cafe 216 Beamish Street Sunday 18 July

2:30pm to 2:35pm

 

Monday 19 July

1:25pm to 1:30pm
Campsie Campsie Growers Market Campsie Centre, Shop 5/14-28 Amy Street Friday 16 July

5:30am to 6pm

 

Saturday 17 July

5:30am to 6pm

 

Sunday 18 July

5:30am to 6pm

 

Monday 19 July

5:30am to 6pm

 

Tuesday 20 July

5:30am to 6pm

 
Lakemba Haldon Street Medical Practice 99/101 Haldon Street Sunday 18 July

9am to 3pm

 

Monday 19 July

8:15am to 6:30pm

 

Tuesday 20 July

8:15am to 11am

 

Wednesday 21 July 10am to 11am

 

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Bankstown Pharmacy4less North Terrace Shop SP247 Friday 23 July

12:40pm to 12:50pm
Bankstown Woolworths Bankstown Centro Shopping Centre, Lady Cutler Avenue Friday 23 July

12:25pm to 12:40pm
San Remo Singletons Butchery Northlakes Shopping Centre, 17-21 Pacific Highway Wednesday 21 July 1:55pm to 2:05pm

 
San Remo Northlakes Shopping Centre 17-21 Pacific Highway Wednesday 21 July 1:55pm to 2:20pm

 

Thursday 22 July 11:05am to 11:30am

 

Friday 23 July

2:20pm to 3:05pm

 

Saturday 24 July 1pm to 1:15pm

 

Sunday 25 July

9:40am to 10:15am
San Remo Coles 21 Pacific Highway Wednesday 21 July 2:05pm to 2:20pm

 

Friday 23 July

2:35pm to 2:50pm

 

Sunday 25 July

9:45am to 10:15am
Northlakes Priceline Pharmacy

 

 Northlakes Shopping Centre, 17-21 Pacific Highway Thursday 22 July

11am to 11:30am

 

Friday 23 July

2:20pm to 2:40pm
Tuggerah Westfield – Coles side 50 Wyong Rd Friday 23 July

12:20pm to 1pm
Tuggerah Dan Murphy Westfield, 50 Wyong Road Friday 23 July

12:20pm to 12:30pm
Tuggerah Smokemart Westfield, 50 Wyong Road Friday 23 July

12:25pm to 12:30pm
Tuggerah Coles Westfield, 50 Wyong Road Friday 23 July

12:30pm to 1pm
San Remo Coles Liquor 21 Pacific Highway Friday 23 July

2:50pm to 3:05pm

 

Saturday 24 July

1pm to 1:15pm
Lake Haven Lake Haven Shopping Centre

 

 Lake Haven Drive and Goobarabah Avenue Saturday 24 July 10:15am to 10:50am

 
Lake Haven Coles

 

 Lake Haven Shopping Centre, Lake Haven Drive and Goobarabah Avenue Saturday 24 July 10:15am to 10:25am

 
Lake Haven Priceline Pharmacy

 

 

 Lake Haven Shopping Centre, Lake Haven Drive and Goobarabah Avenue Saturday 24 July 10:20am to 10:40am
Lake Haven Post Office 121/43 Lake Haven Drive Saturday 24 July 10:35am to 10:50am
Charmhaven Bunnings Warehouse Cnr Chelmsford Road and Pacific Highway Saturday 24 July 12:25pm to 12:45pm

 

Saturday 24 July

1:25pm to 1:45pm
Charmhaven HipPocket Workwear 5/6 Botham Close Saturday 24 July 12:45pm to 12:55pm
San Remo Charmhaven Newsagency Northlakes Shopping Centre, 15/17 Pacific Highway Sunday 25 July 9:40am to 9:50am
Blacktown Bunnings Warehouse 183 Reservoir Road Thursday 15 July 10:15am to 11:15am
St Marys Astley Pharmacy and Mobility Mamre Road Wednesday 14 July 11am to 11:15am

 

Sunday 18 July

5:25pm to 5:35pm
Werrington 7-Eleven Werrington 122 Dunheved Road Wednesday 14 July 12:50pm to 1:10pm
Fairfield Heights Woolworths, Fairfield Heights 186 The Boulevarde Wednesday 21 July 12:30pm to 12:40pm

 

Thursday 22 July

1:40pm to 2pm

 

Friday 23 July

2:30pm to 3pm

 

Friday 23 July

7:30pm to 8pm

 
Fairfield Woolworths, Neeta City 1/29 Court Road Thursday 22 July

1:20pm to 1:30pm
Fairfield Danny’s Meat Market Butcher Fairfield West Market Plaza, 8 Station Street Thursday 22 July

4:30pm to 4:40pm
Fairfield Heights Fruit Centre 2 209 The Boulevarde Friday 23 July

3pm to 3:10pm
Kogarah Fardoulis Sweets & Nuts 129 Princes Highway Wednesday 21 July 12pm to 5:45pm

 

Thursday 22 July 12pm to 5:45pm

 

Friday 23 July

12pm to 5:45pm
Silverwater Flowers for everyone 2/17 Fisher Street Friday 16 July

2:55pm to 3pm
Granville Chemist Warehouse 58 South Street Wednesday 21 July 6pm to 6:30pm
Greystanes Woolworths Graystanes Shopping Centre, 656 Merrylands Road Thursday 22 July 12pm to 12:30pm
Lalor Park Lalor Park Hot Bread Shop 28 Freeman Street Sunday 18 July

11:05am to 11:15am
Mount Druitt Coles Westfield Luxford Road Friday 16 July

8am to 9am
Merrylands National Australia Bank 52 McFarlane Street Tuesday 20 July

9:30am to 10:30am
Seven Hills Woolworths Seven Hills Seven Hills Plaza, 224 Prospect Highway Thursday 15 July 3:25pm to 5pm

 

Thursday 15 July 2pm to 3:30pm

 

Saturday 17 July

9:30am to 10:30am

 

Sunday 18 July

8:20am to 8:45am

 

NSW Health wishes to advise of additional dates and times for previously announced venues of concern. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Wetherill Park Coles Wetherill Park Stockland Wetherill Park, 561-563 Polding Street Sunday 18 July

3:45pm to 3:55pm
Fairfield Chemist Warehouse 8 Kenyon Street Monday 19 July

4pm to 4:20pm

2GB News
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873