COVID alerts: More supermarkets and fast food outlets join exposure sites
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues and transport routes of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.
|Ashfield
|All Seasons Supermarket
|266 Liverpool Rd
|Wednesday 28 July 6:05pm to 6:40pm
|Baulkham Hills
|Woolworths
|375-383 Windsor Rd
|Wednesday 28 July 4:15pm to 4:35pm
|Castle Hill
|ALDI
|Shop 200B Castle Towers Shopping Centre
|Wednesday 28 July 5:45pm to 6:05pm
|Castle Hill
|Coles
|Castle Towers S/C, Cnr Castle Hill & Old Northern Rds
|Wednesday 28 July 6:05pm to 6:15pm
|Castle Hill
|McDonalds
|6-14 Castle Street
|Wednesday 28 July 6:15pm to 6:25pm
|Thornleigh
|Woolworths
|2 The Comenarra Parkway
|Sunday 18 July 11:20am to 12:15pm
|Warriewood
|McDonalds
|Warriewood Rd
|Wednesday 28 July 11:45am to 1:00pm
|Ashfield
|First Choice Liquor
|159 Liverpool Rd
|Wednesday 28 July 3:15pm to 3:30pm
|Ryde
|New Yen Yen Asian Supermarket
|Top Ryde City Shopping Centre, 129 Blaxland Rd
|Sunday 25 July 12:35pm to 12:40pm
|Ryde
|Akira Sushi
|Top Ryde City Shopping Centre, 129 Blaxland Rd
|Sunday 25 July 12:35pm to 12:40pm
|Kogarah
|Australia Post Office
|Kogarah Town Centre, Shop 9/5-9 Railway Parade
|Thursday 22 July 1:50pm to 2:10pm
|Castle Hill
|Tortuga Ventures
|3 Hoyle Avenue
|Saturday 24 July 7:00am to 6:00pm
NSW Health wishes to advise of additional dates and times for previously announced venues of concern. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received:
|Ryde
|Woolworths
|Top Ryde City Shopping Centre, 129 Blaxland Rd
|Sunday 25 July
12:40pm to 1:15pm
|Strathfield
|Woolworths
|19/11 The Boulevarde
|Sunday 25 July
6:05pm to 6:30pm
Monday 26 July
11:50am to 12:15pm
Tuesday 27 July
1:55pm to 2:20pm
Anyone who travelled on the following train routes at the listed times is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:
|Bus 705
|From Joyce St opp Pendle Hill Station to Mandoon Rd at Girraween
|Thursday 22 July 6.20pm to 6.25pm
|Bus 601
|From Parramatta Station, Stand A4 to Victoria Ave before Gladstone Rd
|Saturday 24 July
9:26am to 9:47am
|Bus 601
|From Victoria Ave after Carrington Rd to Parramatta Station, Stand B3
|Saturday 24 July
8:47pm to 9:07pm
Image: Getty