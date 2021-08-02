COVID alerts: More supermarkets and fast food outlets join exposure sites

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues and transport routes of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Ashfield All Seasons Supermarket 266 Liverpool Rd Wednesday 28 July 6:05pm to 6:40pm Baulkham Hills Woolworths 375-383 Windsor Rd Wednesday 28 July 4:15pm to 4:35pm Castle Hill ALDI Shop 200B Castle Towers Shopping Centre Wednesday 28 July 5:45pm to 6:05pm Castle Hill Coles Castle Towers S/C, Cnr Castle Hill & Old Northern Rds Wednesday 28 July 6:05pm to 6:15pm Castle Hill McDonalds 6-14 Castle Street Wednesday 28 July 6:15pm to 6:25pm Thornleigh Woolworths 2 The Comenarra Parkway Sunday 18 July 11:20am to 12:15pm Warriewood McDonalds Warriewood Rd Wednesday 28 July 11:45am to 1:00pm Ashfield First Choice Liquor 159 Liverpool Rd Wednesday 28 July 3:15pm to 3:30pm Ryde New Yen Yen Asian Supermarket Top Ryde City Shopping Centre, 129 Blaxland Rd Sunday 25 July 12:35pm to 12:40pm Ryde Akira Sushi Top Ryde City Shopping Centre, 129 Blaxland Rd Sunday 25 July 12:35pm to 12:40pm Kogarah Australia Post Office Kogarah Town Centre, Shop 9/5-9 Railway Parade Thursday 22 July 1:50pm to 2:10pm Castle Hill Tortuga Ventures 3 Hoyle Avenue Saturday 24 July 7:00am to 6:00pm

NSW Health wishes to advise of additional dates and times for previously announced venues of concern. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received:

Ryde Woolworths Top Ryde City Shopping Centre, 129 Blaxland Rd Sunday 25 July 12:40pm to 1:15pm Strathfield Woolworths 19/11 The Boulevarde Sunday 25 July 6:05pm to 6:30pm Monday 26 July 11:50am to 12:15pm Tuesday 27 July 1:55pm to 2:20pm

Anyone who travelled on the following train routes at the listed times is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

Bus 705 From Joyce St opp Pendle Hill Station to Mandoon Rd at Girraween Thursday 22 July 6.20pm to 6.25pm Bus 601 From Parramatta Station, Stand A4 to Victoria Ave before Gladstone Rd Saturday 24 July 9:26am to 9:47am Bus 601 From Victoria Ave after Carrington Rd to Parramatta Station, Stand B3 Saturday 24 July 8:47pm to 9:07pm

