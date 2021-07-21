2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID alerts: Medical centres and..

COVID alerts: Medical centres and pharmacies dominate new exposure sites

1 hour ago
2GB News
Article image for COVID alerts: Medical centres and pharmacies dominate new exposure sites

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venue on the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

Merrylands Cincotta Chemist Merrylands 185 Merrylands Road Thursday 15 July

8pm – 9pm
Auburn Cincotta Chemist Auburn 47-51 Auburn Road Friday 16 July

11am – 12pm
Auburn Australia Post, Auburn Central Shop 5, 57 Queen Street Monday 12 July 11.30am – 11.50am
Lakemba Haldon Street Medical Practice 101-103 Haldon Street Wednesday 14 July 12.30pm – 1.30pm

 

Saturday 17 July 2.30pm – 4.30pm

 

Sunday 18 July

3.50pm – 4.40pm
Lakemba Street Gear 108 Haldon Street Friday 16 July

3pm – 5pm
Punchbowl INDOmarket 250 The Boulevarde Saturday 17 July

9.30am – 9.50am
Punchbowl Central Pharmacy 695-697 Punchbowl Road Friday 16 July

5pm – 5.30pm
Mascot Flower Power Mascot (landscape section) 84A Wentworth Avenue Saturday 17 July

8.30am – 11.30am
Wollongong Wollongong Dermatologist 193 Church Street Thursday 15 July

9.30am – 11am
Wollongong Bubbleberry Yoghurt Wollongong 78 Market St Saturday 17 July

6pm – 6.05pm
Fairy Meadow BP Truckstop 224 Princes Hwy, corner of Mount Ousley

 

 Thursday 15 July

10am – 10.05am

 

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If your date of exposure at this venue occurred in the past four days, you must get another test on day 5 from the date of exposure.

Mascot Flower Power Mascot (everywhere excluding the landscape section) 84A Wentworth Avenue Saturday 17 July

8.30am – 11.30am
Greenfield Greenfield Pharmacy Shop 7 Greenfield Park Shopping Village, Greenfield Road Monday 12 July

11.45am – 12.15pm
Penrith Bunnings 2169 Castlereagh Road Sunday 18 July

3.35pm – 3.45pm

 

Sunday 18 July

5.15pm – 5.35pm
Revesby McDonald’s Revesby 2 The River Road Thursday 15 July

8.45am – 9am

 

Thursday 15 July 10.45am – 11am

 

Thursday 15 July 3.15pm – 3.30pm

 

Friday 16 July

9.15am – 9.30am
Milperra Milperra Newsagency 6 Bullecourt Avenue Friday 16 July

12pm – 12.15pm
Milperra Amcal Pharmacy 6 Bullecourt Avenue Friday 16 July

12pm – 12.15pm
Green Valley Kim Ngoc Grocery Shop 33-35 The Valley Plaza, 187 Wilson Road Saturday 17 July

2.55pm – 3.15pm
Green Valley Woolworths 187 Wilson Road Friday 16 July

3.15pm – 3.45pm

 
Parramatta Bartelli Café 1/2-12 Macquarie Street Friday 16 July

12pm – 12.30pm
Campsie Breadtop Campsie 14-28 Amy Street Friday 16 July

7am – 2pm
Campsie Woolworths 68-72 Evaline Street Thursday 15 July 4.10pm – 4.30pm
Cecil Hill Mili and Co Café 3/1 Lancaster Avenue Friday 16 July

10.30am – 11am
Liverpool Freechoice 267 Biggie Street Friday 16 July

5pm – 5.30pm
Bankstown Breadtop Bankstown 66 Bankstown City Plaza Saturday 17 July

6am – 3pm
West Pennant Hills 7-Eleven 552 Pennant Hills Road Thursday 15 July

6.30am – 6.40am
St Peters Procycles St Peters 140 Princess Highway Thursday 15 July

12pm – 12.20pm

NSW Health wishes to advise of additional times for a previously announced venue of concern. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If your date of exposure at this venue occurred in the past four days, you must get another test on day 5 from the date of exposure.

Fairfield Chemist Warehouse 8 Kenyon Street Friday 16 July

3pm – 3.15pm

 

Friday 16 July

4.40pm – 5.30pm

Image: Getty

2GB News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873