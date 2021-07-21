COVID alerts: Medical centres and pharmacies dominate new exposure sites

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venue on the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

Merrylands Cincotta Chemist Merrylands 185 Merrylands Road Thursday 15 July 8pm – 9pm Auburn Cincotta Chemist Auburn 47-51 Auburn Road Friday 16 July 11am – 12pm Auburn Australia Post, Auburn Central Shop 5, 57 Queen Street Monday 12 July 11.30am – 11.50am Lakemba Haldon Street Medical Practice 101-103 Haldon Street Wednesday 14 July 12.30pm – 1.30pm Saturday 17 July 2.30pm – 4.30pm Sunday 18 July 3.50pm – 4.40pm Lakemba Street Gear 108 Haldon Street Friday 16 July 3pm – 5pm Punchbowl INDOmarket 250 The Boulevarde Saturday 17 July 9.30am – 9.50am Punchbowl Central Pharmacy 695-697 Punchbowl Road Friday 16 July 5pm – 5.30pm Mascot Flower Power Mascot (landscape section) 84A Wentworth Avenue Saturday 17 July 8.30am – 11.30am Wollongong Wollongong Dermatologist 193 Church Street Thursday 15 July 9.30am – 11am Wollongong Bubbleberry Yoghurt Wollongong 78 Market St Saturday 17 July 6pm – 6.05pm Fairy Meadow BP Truckstop 224 Princes Hwy, corner of Mount Ousley Thursday 15 July 10am – 10.05am

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If your date of exposure at this venue occurred in the past four days, you must get another test on day 5 from the date of exposure.

Mascot Flower Power Mascot (everywhere excluding the landscape section) 84A Wentworth Avenue Saturday 17 July 8.30am – 11.30am Greenfield Greenfield Pharmacy Shop 7 Greenfield Park Shopping Village, Greenfield Road Monday 12 July 11.45am – 12.15pm Penrith Bunnings 2169 Castlereagh Road Sunday 18 July 3.35pm – 3.45pm Sunday 18 July 5.15pm – 5.35pm Revesby McDonald’s Revesby 2 The River Road Thursday 15 July 8.45am – 9am Thursday 15 July 10.45am – 11am Thursday 15 July 3.15pm – 3.30pm Friday 16 July 9.15am – 9.30am Milperra Milperra Newsagency 6 Bullecourt Avenue Friday 16 July 12pm – 12.15pm Milperra Amcal Pharmacy 6 Bullecourt Avenue Friday 16 July 12pm – 12.15pm Green Valley Kim Ngoc Grocery Shop 33-35 The Valley Plaza, 187 Wilson Road Saturday 17 July 2.55pm – 3.15pm Green Valley Woolworths 187 Wilson Road Friday 16 July 3.15pm – 3.45pm Parramatta Bartelli Café 1/2-12 Macquarie Street Friday 16 July 12pm – 12.30pm Campsie Breadtop Campsie 14-28 Amy Street Friday 16 July 7am – 2pm Campsie Woolworths 68-72 Evaline Street Thursday 15 July 4.10pm – 4.30pm Cecil Hill Mili and Co Café 3/1 Lancaster Avenue Friday 16 July 10.30am – 11am Liverpool Freechoice 267 Biggie Street Friday 16 July 5pm – 5.30pm Bankstown Breadtop Bankstown 66 Bankstown City Plaza Saturday 17 July 6am – 3pm West Pennant Hills 7-Eleven 552 Pennant Hills Road Thursday 15 July 6.30am – 6.40am St Peters Procycles St Peters 140 Princess Highway Thursday 15 July 12pm – 12.20pm

NSW Health wishes to advise of additional times for a previously announced venue of concern. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Fairfield Chemist Warehouse 8 Kenyon Street Friday 16 July 3pm – 3.15pm Friday 16 July 4.40pm – 5.30pm

