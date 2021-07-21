COVID alerts: Medical centres and pharmacies dominate new exposure sites
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
Anyone who attended the following venue on the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:
|Merrylands
|Cincotta Chemist Merrylands
|185 Merrylands Road
|Thursday 15 July
8pm – 9pm
|Auburn
|Cincotta Chemist Auburn
|47-51 Auburn Road
|Friday 16 July
11am – 12pm
|Auburn
|Australia Post, Auburn Central
|Shop 5, 57 Queen Street
|Monday 12 July 11.30am – 11.50am
|Lakemba
|Haldon Street Medical Practice
|101-103 Haldon Street
|Wednesday 14 July 12.30pm – 1.30pm
Saturday 17 July 2.30pm – 4.30pm
Sunday 18 July
3.50pm – 4.40pm
|Lakemba
|Street Gear
|108 Haldon Street
|Friday 16 July
3pm – 5pm
|Punchbowl
|INDOmarket
|250 The Boulevarde
|Saturday 17 July
9.30am – 9.50am
|Punchbowl
|Central Pharmacy
|695-697 Punchbowl Road
|Friday 16 July
5pm – 5.30pm
|Mascot
|Flower Power Mascot (landscape section)
|84A Wentworth Avenue
|Saturday 17 July
8.30am – 11.30am
|Wollongong
|Wollongong Dermatologist
|193 Church Street
|Thursday 15 July
9.30am – 11am
|Wollongong
|Bubbleberry Yoghurt Wollongong
|78 Market St
|Saturday 17 July
6pm – 6.05pm
|Fairy Meadow
|BP Truckstop
|224 Princes Hwy, corner of Mount Ousley
|Thursday 15 July
10am – 10.05am
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.
If your date of exposure at this venue occurred in the past four days, you must get another test on day 5 from the date of exposure.
|Mascot
|Flower Power Mascot (everywhere excluding the landscape section)
|84A Wentworth Avenue
|Saturday 17 July
8.30am – 11.30am
|Greenfield
|Greenfield Pharmacy
|Shop 7 Greenfield Park Shopping Village, Greenfield Road
|Monday 12 July
11.45am – 12.15pm
|Penrith
|Bunnings
|2169 Castlereagh Road
|Sunday 18 July
3.35pm – 3.45pm
Sunday 18 July
5.15pm – 5.35pm
|Revesby
|McDonald’s Revesby
|2 The River Road
|Thursday 15 July
8.45am – 9am
Thursday 15 July 10.45am – 11am
Thursday 15 July 3.15pm – 3.30pm
Friday 16 July
9.15am – 9.30am
|Milperra
|Milperra Newsagency
|6 Bullecourt Avenue
|Friday 16 July
12pm – 12.15pm
|Milperra
|Amcal Pharmacy
|6 Bullecourt Avenue
|Friday 16 July
12pm – 12.15pm
|Green Valley
|Kim Ngoc Grocery
|Shop 33-35 The Valley Plaza, 187 Wilson Road
|Saturday 17 July
2.55pm – 3.15pm
|Green Valley
|Woolworths
|187 Wilson Road
|Friday 16 July
3.15pm – 3.45pm
|Parramatta
|Bartelli Café
|1/2-12 Macquarie Street
|Friday 16 July
12pm – 12.30pm
|Campsie
|Breadtop Campsie
|14-28 Amy Street
|Friday 16 July
7am – 2pm
|Campsie
|Woolworths
|68-72 Evaline Street
|Thursday 15 July 4.10pm – 4.30pm
|Cecil Hill
|Mili and Co Café
|3/1 Lancaster Avenue
|Friday 16 July
10.30am – 11am
|Liverpool
|Freechoice
|267 Biggie Street
|Friday 16 July
5pm – 5.30pm
|Bankstown
|Breadtop Bankstown
|66 Bankstown City Plaza
|Saturday 17 July
6am – 3pm
|West Pennant Hills
|7-Eleven
|552 Pennant Hills Road
|Thursday 15 July
6.30am – 6.40am
|St Peters
|Procycles St Peters
|140 Princess Highway
|Thursday 15 July
12pm – 12.20pm
NSW Health wishes to advise of additional times for a previously announced venue of concern. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.
If your date of exposure at this venue occurred in the past four days, you must get another test on day 5 from the date of exposure.
|Fairfield
|Chemist Warehouse
|8 Kenyon Street
|Friday 16 July
3pm – 3.15pm
Friday 16 July
4.40pm – 5.30pm
Image: Getty