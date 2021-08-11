2GB
COVID alerts: Exposure risk at ten more Byron sites, more Dubbo venues

23 seconds ago
2GB News
Byron BayDubboNewcastle
Article image for COVID alerts: Exposure risk at ten more Byron sites, more Dubbo venues

NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern in the Newcastle, Byron Bay and Dubbo areas which are associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days since they were there, regardless of the result.

Lambton

 

 Planet Fitness Lambton

 

 Turton Road

 

 Tuesday 3 August

3.05pm to 5pm

 
Byron Bay Byron Massage Clinic 6/4 Bay Lane Monday 2 August 10am to 11am

Wednesday 4 August

10.45am to 12pm
Byron Bay Westpac ATM 73 Johnson Street Tuesday 3 August

1.30pm to 1.45pm
Byron Bay Success Thai Food 3/31 Lawson Street Tuesday 3 August

1.15pm to 1.45pm

Friday 6 August

4.45pm to 5.15pm
Byron Bay Byron Bay General Store 26 Bangalow Road Wednesday 4 August 7.45am to 8.15am
Bangalow Butcher Baker Cafe 13 Byron Street Thursday 5 August 11.15am to 11.45am
Bangalow Sparrow Coffee 1A/32-34 Byron Street Thursday 5 August 6.45am to 7.15am
Byron Bay Woolworths Byron Bay 106 Johnson Street Saturday 7 August 12.45pm to 1.45pm
Bryon Bay Zaza Kebabs 8/4 Johnson Street Saturday 7 August 12pm to 12.30pm
Byron Bay Ampol Service Station 76/78 Shirley Street Saturday 7 August 11.45am to 12.15pm
Byron Bay Ozi Go Car Wash Ewingsdale Road & Bayshore Drive Saturday 7 August 11.30am to 12pm
Byron Bay Japonaise Kitchen 2/25-27 Lawson Street Saturday 7 August 4:30pm to 5pm
Newrybar Harvest Cafe Village 18, 22 Old Pacific Highway Saturday 7 August 9.15am to 10.15am
Byron Bay Izakaya Gallery KURA 8/4 Bay Lane

 

 Friday 6 August

5.30pm to 6pm
Bangalow Bangalow Pharmacy 23 Byron Street Thursday 5 August 11am to 11.30am
Bangalow Foodworks Shop 2/2 Byron St Monday 2 August 9.45am to 11.15am
Newrybar Harvest Newrybar Village 18, 22 Old Pacific Highway Sunday 1 August 7.30am to 7.45am

Anyone who was at the following venues on the dates and during the times listed is urged to immediately get tested and self-isolate until you receive further advice from NSW Health:

Dubbo Don Crosby Veterinary Surgery 327 Darling Street Saturday 7 August 8.55am to 9.45am
Dubbo The Harvest Cafe 64 Palmer Street Saturday 7 August 9.50am to 10.10am
Dubbo Ashcrofts IGA 95 Tamworth Street Sunday 8 August 12.35pm to 12.55pm
Dubbo Tim Koerstz Pharmacy 98 Tamworth Street Monday 9 August

1pm to 1.15pm
Dubbo COVID Safe Clinic 77 Myall Street Tuesday 10 August 7.45am to 8.35am

 

Image: Getty

News
