COVID alerts: Exposure risk at ten more Byron sites, more Dubbo venues

NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern in the Newcastle, Byron Bay and Dubbo areas which are associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days since they were there, regardless of the result.

Lambton Planet Fitness Lambton Turton Road Tuesday 3 August 3.05pm to 5pm Byron Bay Byron Massage Clinic 6/4 Bay Lane Monday 2 August 10am to 11am Wednesday 4 August 10.45am to 12pm Byron Bay Westpac ATM 73 Johnson Street Tuesday 3 August 1.30pm to 1.45pm Byron Bay Success Thai Food 3/31 Lawson Street Tuesday 3 August 1.15pm to 1.45pm Friday 6 August 4.45pm to 5.15pm Byron Bay Byron Bay General Store 26 Bangalow Road Wednesday 4 August 7.45am to 8.15am Bangalow Butcher Baker Cafe 13 Byron Street Thursday 5 August 11.15am to 11.45am Bangalow Sparrow Coffee 1A/32-34 Byron Street Thursday 5 August 6.45am to 7.15am Byron Bay Woolworths Byron Bay 106 Johnson Street Saturday 7 August 12.45pm to 1.45pm Bryon Bay Zaza Kebabs 8/4 Johnson Street Saturday 7 August 12pm to 12.30pm Byron Bay Ampol Service Station 76/78 Shirley Street Saturday 7 August 11.45am to 12.15pm Byron Bay Ozi Go Car Wash Ewingsdale Road & Bayshore Drive Saturday 7 August 11.30am to 12pm Byron Bay Japonaise Kitchen 2/25-27 Lawson Street Saturday 7 August 4:30pm to 5pm Newrybar Harvest Cafe Village 18, 22 Old Pacific Highway Saturday 7 August 9.15am to 10.15am Byron Bay Izakaya Gallery KURA 8/4 Bay Lane Friday 6 August 5.30pm to 6pm Bangalow Bangalow Pharmacy 23 Byron Street Thursday 5 August 11am to 11.30am Bangalow Foodworks Shop 2/2 Byron St Monday 2 August 9.45am to 11.15am Newrybar Harvest Newrybar Village 18, 22 Old Pacific Highway Sunday 1 August 7.30am to 7.45am

Anyone who was at the following venues on the dates and during the times listed is urged to immediately get tested and self-isolate until you receive further advice from NSW Health:

Dubbo Don Crosby Veterinary Surgery 327 Darling Street Saturday 7 August 8.55am to 9.45am Dubbo The Harvest Cafe 64 Palmer Street Saturday 7 August 9.50am to 10.10am Dubbo Ashcrofts IGA 95 Tamworth Street Sunday 8 August 12.35pm to 12.55pm Dubbo Tim Koerstz Pharmacy 98 Tamworth Street Monday 9 August 1pm to 1.15pm Dubbo COVID Safe Clinic 77 Myall Street Tuesday 10 August 7.45am to 8.35am

