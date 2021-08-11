COVID alerts: Exposure risk at ten more Byron sites, more Dubbo venues
NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern in the Newcastle, Byron Bay and Dubbo areas which are associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days since they were there, regardless of the result.
|Lambton
|Planet Fitness Lambton
|Turton Road
|Tuesday 3 August
3.05pm to 5pm
|Byron Bay
|Byron Massage Clinic
|6/4 Bay Lane
|Monday 2 August 10am to 11am
Wednesday 4 August
10.45am to 12pm
|Byron Bay
|Westpac ATM
|73 Johnson Street
|Tuesday 3 August
1.30pm to 1.45pm
|Byron Bay
|Success Thai Food
|3/31 Lawson Street
|Tuesday 3 August
1.15pm to 1.45pm
Friday 6 August
4.45pm to 5.15pm
|Byron Bay
|Byron Bay General Store
|26 Bangalow Road
|Wednesday 4 August 7.45am to 8.15am
|Bangalow
|Butcher Baker Cafe
|13 Byron Street
|Thursday 5 August 11.15am to 11.45am
|Bangalow
|Sparrow Coffee
|1A/32-34 Byron Street
|Thursday 5 August 6.45am to 7.15am
|Byron Bay
|Woolworths Byron Bay
|106 Johnson Street
|Saturday 7 August 12.45pm to 1.45pm
|Bryon Bay
|Zaza Kebabs
|8/4 Johnson Street
|Saturday 7 August 12pm to 12.30pm
|Byron Bay
|Ampol Service Station
|76/78 Shirley Street
|Saturday 7 August 11.45am to 12.15pm
|Byron Bay
|Ozi Go Car Wash
|Ewingsdale Road & Bayshore Drive
|Saturday 7 August 11.30am to 12pm
|Byron Bay
|Japonaise Kitchen
|2/25-27 Lawson Street
|Saturday 7 August 4:30pm to 5pm
|Newrybar
|Harvest Cafe
|Village 18, 22 Old Pacific Highway
|Saturday 7 August 9.15am to 10.15am
|Byron Bay
|Izakaya Gallery KURA
|8/4 Bay Lane
|Friday 6 August
5.30pm to 6pm
|Bangalow
|Bangalow Pharmacy
|23 Byron Street
|Thursday 5 August 11am to 11.30am
|Bangalow
|Foodworks
|Shop 2/2 Byron St
|Monday 2 August 9.45am to 11.15am
|Newrybar
|Harvest Newrybar
|Village 18, 22 Old Pacific Highway
|Sunday 1 August 7.30am to 7.45am
Anyone who was at the following venues on the dates and during the times listed is urged to immediately get tested and self-isolate until you receive further advice from NSW Health:
|Dubbo
|Don Crosby Veterinary Surgery
|327 Darling Street
|Saturday 7 August 8.55am to 9.45am
|Dubbo
|The Harvest Cafe
|64 Palmer Street
|Saturday 7 August 9.50am to 10.10am
|Dubbo
|Ashcrofts IGA
|95 Tamworth Street
|Sunday 8 August 12.35pm to 12.55pm
|Dubbo
|Tim Koerstz Pharmacy
|98 Tamworth Street
|Monday 9 August
1pm to 1.15pm
|Dubbo
|COVID Safe Clinic
|77 Myall Street
|Tuesday 10 August 7.45am to 8.35am
