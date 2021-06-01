2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

South Coast MP responds to new coronavirus scare

5 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
covid-19Shelley Hancock
Article image for South Coast MP responds to new coronavirus scare

Five venues on the South Coast of NSW are on high alert after a confirmed case from Melbourne visited while possibly infectious.

NSW MP for Nowra Shelley Hancock told Ben Fordham the area has been isolated from COVID-19 to date.

“If you show any symptoms, get tested today.

“Sometimes complacency sets in – here’s the wake-up call.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873