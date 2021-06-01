South Coast MP responds to new coronavirus scare

Five venues on the South Coast of NSW are on high alert after a confirmed case from Melbourne visited while possibly infectious.

⚠️PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – JERVIS BAY⚠️ NSW Health has been advised by the Victoria Department of Health and Human Services that a confirmed case of COVID-19 from Melbourne was in Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach and Vincentia while potentially infectious on 23 and 24 May. pic.twitter.com/h6FKv177wU — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 1, 2021

NSW MP for Nowra Shelley Hancock told Ben Fordham the area has been isolated from COVID-19 to date.

“If you show any symptoms, get tested today.

“Sometimes complacency sets in – here’s the wake-up call.”

