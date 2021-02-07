2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 vaccine certificates to be..

COVID-19 vaccine certificates to be rolled out

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Stuart Robert
Article image for COVID-19 vaccine certificates to be rolled out

Australians will be able to access ‘proof of vaccination’ certificates on their smartphone or as hard copies once they receive the COVID-19 jab.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert told Ben Fordham conditions for travel will be decided by the airlines.

“Internationally, the moves that you must have a vaccination certificate to fly are happening right now.

“I want to make sure that every Australian has got that assurance if they need it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873