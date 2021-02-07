COVID-19 vaccine certificates to be rolled out

Australians will be able to access ‘proof of vaccination’ certificates on their smartphone or as hard copies once they receive the COVID-19 jab.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert told Ben Fordham conditions for travel will be decided by the airlines.

“Internationally, the moves that you must have a vaccination certificate to fly are happening right now.

“I want to make sure that every Australian has got that assurance if they need it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty