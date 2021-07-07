2GB
COVID-19 transmission at Bossley Park club expands health alerts

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for COVID-19 transmission at Bossley Park club expands health alerts

NSW Health can confirm there was transmission of COVID-19 at Club Marconi in Bossley Park.

Anyone who was at Club Marconi, Bossley Park at the following times is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days:

Bossley Park Club Marconi –anywhere in the club apart from the Piazza bistro area or the main gaming area 121-133 Prairie Vale Road Friday 25 June

2.00pm – 8.00pm
Bossley Park Club Marconi – anywhere in the club apart from the main gaming area 121-133 Prairie Vale Road Saturday 26 June

10.30am – 6.00pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is also a close contact:

Marrickville Hop and Grain Brew Store 50 Sydney St Saturday, 3 July

10:10am – 10:40am
Ashfield Bunnings Cnr Parramatta Rd and Frederick St Monday, 5 July

3:50pm – 4:05pm
Ashfield Supercheap Auto Unit 138/144 Liverpool Rd Sunday, 4 July

2:50pm – 3:05pm
Strathfield South Dan Murphy’s 350-360 Liverpool Rd Saturday, 3 July

5:45pm – 6pm
Riverwood Commonwealth Bank 237-239 Belmore Road Thursday, 1 July

9:30am – 5pm

Friday, 2 July

9:30am – 4pm

Monday, 5 July

9:30am – 4pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the listed times is a casual contact:

Granville Chemist Warehouse 58 South Street Wednesday, 30 June

11:15am – 11:30am
Woollahra Jim’s Cellars 41 Ocean St Saturday, 3 July

10:50am – 11am
Fairfield Coles Station St Saturday, 3 July

12:10pm – 12:30pm
Wetherill Park Beds R Us Greenway Plaza & Homemaker Greenway, Unit 70-71, 1183 The Horsley Drive Saturday, 3 July

2:30pm – 3:05pm
South Granville Speedway South Granville Petrol Station 171 Clyde St Thursday, 1 July

8:45am – 9am
Riverwood Woolworths Riverwood Plaza, 247-267 Belmore Rd Monday, 5 July

10:45am – 12:15pm

Anyone who attended any of the following locations at the listed times should monitor for symptoms:

Granville Woolworths Metro 35 East Street Wednesday, 30 June

11:10am – 11:20am

 

Jim Wilson
News
