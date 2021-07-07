COVID-19 transmission at Bossley Park club expands health alerts

NSW Health can confirm there was transmission of COVID-19 at Club Marconi in Bossley Park.

Anyone who was at Club Marconi, Bossley Park at the following times is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days:

Bossley Park Club Marconi –anywhere in the club apart from the Piazza bistro area or the main gaming area 121-133 Prairie Vale Road Friday 25 June 2.00pm – 8.00pm Bossley Park Club Marconi – anywhere in the club apart from the main gaming area 121-133 Prairie Vale Road Saturday 26 June 10.30am – 6.00pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is also a close contact:

Marrickville Hop and Grain Brew Store 50 Sydney St Saturday, 3 July 10:10am – 10:40am Ashfield Bunnings Cnr Parramatta Rd and Frederick St Monday, 5 July 3:50pm – 4:05pm Ashfield Supercheap Auto Unit 138/144 Liverpool Rd Sunday, 4 July 2:50pm – 3:05pm Strathfield South Dan Murphy’s 350-360 Liverpool Rd Saturday, 3 July 5:45pm – 6pm Riverwood Commonwealth Bank 237-239 Belmore Road Thursday, 1 July 9:30am – 5pm Friday, 2 July 9:30am – 4pm Monday, 5 July 9:30am – 4pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the listed times is a casual contact:

Granville Chemist Warehouse 58 South Street Wednesday, 30 June 11:15am – 11:30am Woollahra Jim’s Cellars 41 Ocean St Saturday, 3 July 10:50am – 11am Fairfield Coles Station St Saturday, 3 July 12:10pm – 12:30pm Wetherill Park Beds R Us Greenway Plaza & Homemaker Greenway, Unit 70-71, 1183 The Horsley Drive Saturday, 3 July 2:30pm – 3:05pm South Granville Speedway South Granville Petrol Station 171 Clyde St Thursday, 1 July 8:45am – 9am Riverwood Woolworths Riverwood Plaza, 247-267 Belmore Rd Monday, 5 July 10:45am – 12:15pm

Anyone who attended any of the following locations at the listed times should monitor for symptoms: