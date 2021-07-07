COVID-19 transmission at Bossley Park club expands health alerts
NSW Health can confirm there was transmission of COVID-19 at Club Marconi in Bossley Park.
Anyone who was at Club Marconi, Bossley Park at the following times is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days:
|Bossley Park
|Club Marconi –anywhere in the club apart from the Piazza bistro area or the main gaming area
|121-133 Prairie Vale Road
|Friday 25 June
2.00pm – 8.00pm
|Bossley Park
|Club Marconi – anywhere in the club apart from the main gaming area
|121-133 Prairie Vale Road
|Saturday 26 June
10.30am – 6.00pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is also a close contact:
|Marrickville
|Hop and Grain Brew Store
|50 Sydney St
|Saturday, 3 July
10:10am – 10:40am
|Ashfield
|Bunnings
|Cnr Parramatta Rd and Frederick St
|Monday, 5 July
3:50pm – 4:05pm
|Ashfield
|Supercheap Auto
|Unit 138/144 Liverpool Rd
|Sunday, 4 July
2:50pm – 3:05pm
|Strathfield South
|Dan Murphy’s
|350-360 Liverpool Rd
|Saturday, 3 July
5:45pm – 6pm
|Riverwood
|Commonwealth Bank
|237-239 Belmore Road
|Thursday, 1 July
9:30am – 5pm
Friday, 2 July
9:30am – 4pm
Monday, 5 July
9:30am – 4pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the listed times is a casual contact:
|Granville
|Chemist Warehouse
|58 South Street
|Wednesday, 30 June
11:15am – 11:30am
|Woollahra
|Jim’s Cellars
|41 Ocean St
|Saturday, 3 July
10:50am – 11am
|Fairfield
|Coles
|Station St
|Saturday, 3 July
12:10pm – 12:30pm
|Wetherill Park
|Beds R Us
|Greenway Plaza & Homemaker Greenway, Unit 70-71, 1183 The Horsley Drive
|Saturday, 3 July
2:30pm – 3:05pm
|South Granville
|Speedway South Granville Petrol Station
|171 Clyde St
|Thursday, 1 July
8:45am – 9am
|Riverwood
|Woolworths
|Riverwood Plaza, 247-267 Belmore Rd
|Monday, 5 July
10:45am – 12:15pm
Anyone who attended any of the following locations at the listed times should monitor for symptoms:
|Granville
|Woolworths Metro
|35 East Street
|Wednesday, 30 June
11:10am – 11:20am