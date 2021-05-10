2GB
COVID-19: Sydneysiders urged to ‘pull together’ as missing link evades authorities

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dr Kerry Chant
Article image for COVID-19: Sydneysiders urged to ‘pull together’ as missing link evades authorities

Sydneysiders are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 as the missing link continues to evade health authorities.

Restrictions have been extended until the end of the week after a couple tested positive to COVID-19.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant told Ben Fordham people need to come forward for testing.

“What we want to make sure is that there is no other transmission occurring in the community that we are missing.”

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
