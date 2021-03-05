2GB
COVID-19 school restrictions to ease from Monday

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
school
Article image for COVID-19 school restrictions to ease from Monday

NSW school restrictions are set to be further eased from Monday with parents allowed back on campus and dancing and singing activities to resume.

Parents will also be permitted to attend sporting events, with balls and social events also making a comeback.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said it’s a sign things are returning to normal.

“It’s great news for schools and I think for parents too,” she told Jim Wilson on 2GB Drive.

“To now be back to normal, still with a few COVID safe guidelines in place … Is a real testament to our school communities and how well they’ve managed.”

Public schools will still require parents to do the COVID check-in, practice social distancing, and have a COVID-safe plan if they hold a big event.

“There will be a little bit of flexibility in how schools do this within their individual school context, but the blanket rule is parents can be back for any event, schools can plan formals again, so we’re pretty much back to normal which is really exciting.”

Jim Wilson
News
