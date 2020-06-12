2GB
COVID-19 outbreak at illegal protests will ‘break the nation’s heart’ says Police Minister

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
David ElliottNSW Policeprotests

NSW Police Minister David Elliott has fired up over “selfish” unlawful protests planned for tonight and this weekend.

Mr Elliott told Mark Levy he doesn’t think he could face the small business owners impacted in the event of a second wave of coronavirus shutting down the country again.

“We’ve got ourselves in a position right now which is the envy of the world, and yet we have these halfwits who want to go and put it all at risk!

“If the unthinkable happens and … we see an outbreak, and the state has to go back into lockdown, I think that it’ll just break the nation’s heart.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News Australia

