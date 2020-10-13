COVID-19 health alert for businesses, supermarkets in south-west Sydney

A health alert has been issued for a number of venues including supermarkets and businesses in south-west Sydney following new COVID-19 cases.

NSW Health released a list of venues this afternoon, after the state recorded 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours including two GPs.

Anyone who attended the following venues is considered a casual contact and is advised to monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop:

Woolworths Oran Park, 351 Oran Park Dr (Wednesday September 30 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm, Thursday October 8 from 5:15pm to 6pm, Friday October 9 from 6pm to 6:30pm)

Prasadi Nepali Emerald Hills, 2 Hurricane Drive, Raby (Friday October 2 from 3:30pm to 4pm)

Emerald Hills McDonalds 101 Raby Rd, Leppington (Friday October 2 from 5pm to 5:15pm)

Aldi Emerald Hills, Shop 2/03, 5 Emerald Hills Blvd, Leppington (Friday October 2 from 5:30pm to 6:15pm)

Fantastic Furniture Campbelltown, 4 Blaxland Rd, Campbelltown (Friday October 9 from 3:30pm to 5:20pm)

Bunnings Gregory Hills, 2 Rodeo Rd, Gregory Hills (Tuesday October 6 from 7pm to 8:00pm)

IKEA Tempe, 634-726 Princes Hwy, Tempe (Wednesday October 7 from 1:30pm to 5:30pm)

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the public health alerts were updated as soon as information was available.

“We’ve had the most concern that there may be known transmission might be occurring in south west Sydney and western Sydney, and clearly this week we have seen that come to fruition,” she told Jim Wilson.

She said there were three active clusters, one which could be linked back to Liverpool Hospital.

Image: Getty