COVID-19 fragments in Sydney and beyond prompt call for increased vigilance

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
NSW Health are encouraging residents of North Sydney, parts of the South Coast and the Newcastle area to look out for symptoms, after wastewater samples tested positive to COVID-19.

Sewage surveillance in Allambie Heights, Merimbula, and Burwood Beach returned positive readings, affecting the following suburbs:

  • Allambie Heights
  • Balgowlah
  • Curl Curl
  • North Curl Curl
  • North Manly
  • Freshwater
  • Collaroy
  • Collaroy Plateau
  • Narrabeen
  • Wheeler Heights
  • Oxford Falls
  • Dee Why
  • Cromer
  • Beacon Hill
  • Narraweena
  • Brookvale
  • Frenchs Forest
  • Merimbula
  • Newcastle City

The catchments serve approximately 323,400 people.

While the results can include the shedding of viral loads from non-infectious people who have recently recovered from the virus, health authorities are concerned undetected transmission could be occurring.

Sydney Water spokesperson Maryanne Graham told Jim Wilson COVID-19 testing is simply the latest addition to the water surveillance program.

“As restrictions lift … it will be a frontline defence against otherwise undetectable COVID-19 cases.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full update

Image: Getty

