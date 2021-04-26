COVID-19 fragments in Sydney and beyond prompt call for increased vigilance

NSW Health are encouraging residents of North Sydney, parts of the South Coast and the Newcastle area to look out for symptoms, after wastewater samples tested positive to COVID-19.

Sewage surveillance in Allambie Heights, Merimbula, and Burwood Beach returned positive readings, affecting the following suburbs:

Allambie Heights

Balgowlah

Curl Curl

North Curl Curl

North Manly

Freshwater

Collaroy

Collaroy Plateau

Narrabeen

Wheeler Heights

Oxford Falls

Dee Why

Cromer

Beacon Hill

Narraweena

Brookvale

Frenchs Forest

Merimbula

Newcastle City

The catchments serve approximately 323,400 people.

While the results can include the shedding of viral loads from non-infectious people who have recently recovered from the virus, health authorities are concerned undetected transmission could be occurring.

Sydney Water spokesperson Maryanne Graham told Jim Wilson COVID-19 testing is simply the latest addition to the water surveillance program.

“As restrictions lift … it will be a frontline defence against otherwise undetectable COVID-19 cases.”

Image: Getty