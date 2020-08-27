COVID-19 alert for Sydney trains as new positive cases identified

NSW Health has revealed a collection of new locations linked to active COVID-19 cases.

Jim Wilson reported the Public Health alert, which revealed COVID-19 cases have attended a number of locations in the Sydney CBD, Hornsby, Willoughby, and the Central Coast.

“A case attended one of the gaming areas of City Tattersalls on 24 August,” Jim said.

NSW Health are also concerned for people who attended Fitness First Bond St in Sydney city between noon and 4:30pm on Thursday 20 August and Friday 21.

One of the new cases, to be reported in tomorrow’s numbers was a commuter who travelled to the Sydney CBD and back, onboard trains from Woy Woy station on Monday 24 August and Tuesday 25.

More details are available on the NSW Health website.

Image: Getty