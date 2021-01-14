2GB
Couple’s beach trip ends in narrow escape from disaster

48 mins ago
Luke Grant
JeepM1Wollongong
Article image for Couple’s beach trip ends in narrow escape from disaster

A couple have narrowly escaped as their Jeep erupted in flames when returning home from a Sunday beach trip. 

Chris and Kate Anderson were returning home from a beach near Wollongong when the car trouble began.

“We both kind of smelt the smoke separately but didn’t say anything to each other because along that area it is a high bushfire area,” Mrs Anderson told Luke Grant.

But after stopping to look at a mango stall, the couple were alerted to their immanent danger.

“Thankfully the lovely guys at the fruit stall could see directly onto the car and underneath and what was going on that we didn’t have eyes on yet.”

Mrs Anderson said the vendors alerted her and Chris to escape the car.

The Jeep Wrangler was completely decimated before their eyes but Mrs Anderson said the couple were just glad they’re safe.

“You can replace everything else but you can’t replace each other.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty 

Luke Grant
