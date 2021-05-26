2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How country pop-rocker Casey Barnes found his genre-blending ‘edge’

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Casey BarnesHouse Band
Article image for How country pop-rocker Casey Barnes found his genre-blending ‘edge’

Former Australian Idol contestant Casey Barnes is taking his brand of country pop-rock on tour.

The Gold Coast-based singer-songwriter owes his cross-genre influence to his parents’ “pretty extensive record collection”, he told Jim Wilson.

“I grew up listening to a heck of a lot of James Taylor, and he probably was the one artist that got me into picking up the guitar.”

However it was fellow Aussie Rick Price, and a pair of Melbournian producers, who helped Barnes give his music “a bit more of an edge”.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Casey Barnes will play just one Sydney show, so get in quick.

Click HERE to view the full list of dates and buy tickets.

 

Jim Wilson
Music
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873