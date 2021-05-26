How country pop-rocker Casey Barnes found his genre-blending ‘edge’

Former Australian Idol contestant Casey Barnes is taking his brand of country pop-rock on tour.

The Gold Coast-based singer-songwriter owes his cross-genre influence to his parents’ “pretty extensive record collection”, he told Jim Wilson.

“I grew up listening to a heck of a lot of James Taylor, and he probably was the one artist that got me into picking up the guitar.”

However it was fellow Aussie Rick Price, and a pair of Melbournian producers, who helped Barnes give his music “a bit more of an edge”.

Casey Barnes will play just one Sydney show, so get in quick.

Click HERE to view the full list of dates and buy tickets.