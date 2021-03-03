Country star Blake O’Connor performs LIVE in studio ahead of epic tour

Young country musician Blake O’Connor and girlfriend Sinead Burgess have performed Blake’s new single ‘Willin’ and Ready’ live on The Ray Hadley Morning Show.

Blake is set to embark on an epic four month east coast tour after being restricted in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“I’m due to get cracking again … We’ve had a few weeks off the last couple of weeks so I’m just raring to go,” he told Ray Hadley.

