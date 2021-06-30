‘Count me out!’: Jim’s not a fan of a plan to relax rules around pets on planes

Australians could soon be able to bring their pet along on commercial flights, with federal rules banning pets in the cabin of planes to be relaxed next year.

It will give airlines the discretion to decide if a pet could join its owner on a flight.

But 2GB Drive host Jim Wilson isn’t convinced it’s such a great idea.

“I don’t know about you, but I reckon this spells disaster with a capital d,” he said.

“The red flags and problems stick out like a sore thumb.

“If you’re not a fan of babies crying on a plane, what about a dog barking?

He said you can count him out.

Designated service dogs are already allowed on planes.