2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Count me out!’: Jim’s not a fan of a plan to relax rules around pets on planes

10 hours ago
Jim Wilson
flightsPets
Article image for ‘Count me out!’: Jim’s not a fan of a plan to relax rules around pets on planes

Australians could soon be able to bring their pet along on commercial flights, with federal rules banning pets in the cabin of planes to be relaxed next year.

It will give airlines the discretion to decide if a pet could join its owner on a flight.

But 2GB Drive host Jim Wilson isn’t convinced it’s such a great idea.

“I don’t know about you, but I reckon this spells disaster with a capital d,” he said.

“The red flags and problems stick out like a sore thumb.

“If you’re not a fan of babies crying on a plane, what about a dog barking?

He said you can count him out.

Press PLAY below to hear his comments in full 

Designated service dogs are already allowed on planes.

Jim Wilson
LifestylePets
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873