Council’s $565 million debt slammed as ratepayers bear the brunt

Central Coast Council’s debt has ballooned to $565 million, bringing with it 300 job cuts and up to 15 per cent rate rise for residents.

Ben Fordham was tipped off by a listener in October that the council was in serious financial strife, eventually finding themselves unable to pay their employees’ wages.

Central Coast Independent Councillor Greg Best told Chris Smith the council has been “spending like kids in a candy shop”.

“In my 25 years representing my community I’ve never seen a more perfect storm of incompetence unfold.

“This is the largest financial loss in local government history and these people are pointing the fingers in other directions.

“Rates are going to be bashed out of the ballpark.”

Image: Getty