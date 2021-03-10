Reporter speaks out after council boss sacked over alleged pub incident

A council executive has been sacked amid a police investigation into an alleged altercation between the council member and a young journalist.

Ben Fordham reported a 23-year-old journalist had approached a group of councillors and executives from Wingecarribee Council while they were having dinner at the Moss Vale Hotel last night.

The Southern Highlands Express journalist asked to take a photo of the councillors having a well-deserved drink when she was allegedly shoved.

No charges have been laid but investigations continue.

Southern Highlands Reporter Madeleine Achenza told Ben Fordham she’s only been working as a journalist for about a month.

“I don’t think someone should keep that position with that kind of behaviour.”

She explained to Ben exactly what happened.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview