2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Could copper be the coronavirus-killer..

Could copper be the coronavirus-killer we’re looking for?

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Byron Kennedy

Experts are touting the antimicrobial properties of one of Earth’s most common metals as a possible means of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

A recent study has shown copper surfaces kill 96 per cent of the coronavirus, reducing its infectious period from three days to two hours.

Metal manufacturer SPEE3D’s managing director Byron Kennedy tells Ben Fordham the use of copper to prevent the spread of diseases is a generations-old technique.

“This is something which has been around for a long time, and we probably lost touch with this about 50 years ago when antibiotics were developed.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.