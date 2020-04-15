Could copper be the coronavirus-killer we’re looking for?
Experts are touting the antimicrobial properties of one of Earth’s most common metals as a possible means of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
A recent study has shown copper surfaces kill 96 per cent of the coronavirus, reducing its infectious period from three days to two hours.
Metal manufacturer SPEE3D’s managing director Byron Kennedy tells Ben Fordham the use of copper to prevent the spread of diseases is a generations-old technique.
“This is something which has been around for a long time, and we probably lost touch with this about 50 years ago when antibiotics were developed.”
