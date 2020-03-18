2GB
Coronavirus: What the travel warning means for your holiday

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
MARISE PAYNE

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says Australians should be coming home as the government upgrades travel advice for the rest of the world.

Under the new national plan, DFAT travel advice for Australians has been upgraded to level four, ‘do not travel’, for the entire world.

Countries are closing their borders and Aussies are urged to come back home while they still can.

Minister Payne warns, “you might not be able to return to Australia when you had planned to do so”.

But what happens to pre-booked holidays Australians now have to cancel?

“For many airlines, travel agents and insurance companies, they are assisting with offering changes or postponement to travel bookings,” says Minister Payne.

“In some cases, our decision to move to travel advice of ‘do not travel’ should allow more people to claim for cancellations or other costs from necessary travel.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Bloomberg

Ben Fordham
