Cool and collected kayaker Jess Fox claims bronze in slalom final
Australian kayaker Jessica Fox entered the women’s K-1 slalom finals as a red-hot favourite, but finished in third place to claim a bronze medal.
The 27-year-old from Penrith has a silver and bronze from London and Rio.
Earlier, mentor Jill Bassett told Jim Wilson after finishing three seconds ahead of the field in semi-final, Fox was “looking great” for the finals.
“It was such a composed run; she was solid the whole way through and it looked like she had a little bit left in the tank at the end!”
Image: Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images