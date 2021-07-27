2GB
Cool and collected kayaker Jess Fox claims bronze in slalom final

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australian kayaker Jessica Fox entered the women’s K-1 slalom finals as a red-hot favourite, but finished in third place to claim a bronze medal.

The 27-year-old from Penrith has a silver and bronze from London and Rio.

Earlier, mentor Jill Bassett told Jim Wilson after finishing three seconds ahead of the field in semi-final, Fox was “looking great” for the finals.

“It was such a composed run; she was solid the whole way through and it looked like she had a little bit left in the tank at the end!”

Image: Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

