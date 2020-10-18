2GB
Convicted criminals ‘skipping out’ on their second chance

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Offenders sentenced to community service will never have to serve out their hours, because the program was suspended due to COVID-19.

As a result, NSW Corrective Services Minister Anthony Roberts said, criminals would likely face harsher sentences and jail time if they reoffend, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Shadow minister Chris Minns told Ray Hadley Mr Roberts’ response “doesn’t pass the sniff test”, arguing many activities like graffiti removal could be done safely.

“It wasn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card, it was supposed to be some kind of restitution to the public that they’ve skipped out on.

“It should still be in place.”

