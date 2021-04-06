Convicted criminal Nelly Yoa defends role as Victorian contact tracer

A convicted criminal, and notorious self-promoter, has defended his role with Victoria’s contact tracing team.

32-year-old Nelly Yoa pleaded guilty to unlawful assault and was fined $3,000 over an incident in 2019.

He had also previously been found guilty of perjury and making a false statement to police.

The Victorian government has ordered a staffing review after it came to light Mr Yoa was working within the contact tracing team.

Mr Yoa told Ben Fordham “someone within the government” notified him of the job.

“I’ve got a family to take care of, I shouldn’t be regarded as some sort of high criminal that shouldn’t work.”

