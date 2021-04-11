Controversial MP’s ‘slap in the face’ to the Prime Minister

Mark Levy is calling on Queensland backbencher Andrew Laming to resign amid reports he’s acting in defiance of the Prime Minister.

The Australian reports the Coalition MP is continuing to fight for preselection despite the Prime Minister indicating Mr Laming would not recontest the next election.

The MP ignited outrage after allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards three separate women.

Mark Levy is calling on the Prime Minister to demand Mr Laming’s resignation.

“Is this bloke serious?

“To think he’s still pushing for preselection is a slap in the face to his electorate and to the Prime Minister.”

Image: Getty/James D. Morgan