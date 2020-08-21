Contact tracers praise NSW community for ‘amazing’ response to outbreaks

Contact tracers have praised the community for helping to track down those connected to recent COVID-19 clusters across Sydney.

New South Wales has recorded a week of single-digit new coronavirus cases, with only one new case overnight from 32,000 tests.

NSW Health contact tracer Jennie Musto told Jim Wilson their job has been made easier by the attitude of most people.

“People are really co-operative, the community are just amazing in this outbreak.

“Every time we call someone they’re willing to speak to us, they speak to us at length … they give us all the information we need to help the community stay safe.”

