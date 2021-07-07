2GB
‘Real buzz’ in Newcastle as State of Origin III venue confirmed

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for ‘Real buzz’ in Newcastle as State of Origin III venue confirmed

The ARL Commission has confirmed Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium will host Origin III due to the extended lockdown in Sydney.

The NSW Government has approved a crowd of 75 percent capacity, 20,000 fans in total, at the Knights’ home ground.

Rugby league fans from the areas under stay-at-home orders won’t be allowed to attend the match.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes told Jim Wilson “there’s a real buzz” in the city following the announcement.

“We love our rugby league in Newcastle.

“It’s very going to be fantastic … for locals, but it’s also very good exposure for the city.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Mayor’s ecstatic response

Image: Ashley Feder/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
