Concerns Australians being put at risk at regional airports

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
clive williams
Security measures have weakened at some Australian airports, with passengers avoiding screenings and baggage checks.

Former Australian Army Military Intelligence officer Professor Clive Williams told Ben Fordham it’s a risk management strategy to cut costs.

“A lot of the cost at the moment is being passed on to local councils.”

But he’s suggested a $2 surcharge for passengers to help subsidise regional airports.

