2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • ‘Completely horrifying’: NSW Health accused..

‘Completely horrifying’: NSW Health accused of neglecting the immunocompromised

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
covid-19NSW Healthvenues of concern
Article image for ‘Completely horrifying’: NSW Health accused of neglecting the immunocompromised

NSW Health’s decision to stop publishing some venues of COVID exposure concern has come under fire from the immunocompromised community.

Venues where a positive case has visited but the risk is not deemed high enough, such as Coles in Kings Cross, are no longer recorded on the NSW Health website.

“The government snuck this through over the weekend,” Jim Wilson said.

“The reason? Our contact tracers simply can’t keep up with demand, so now only high-risk venues will be revealed.”

Listener Jemima raised serious concerns for her immunocompromised family member, telling Jim such details are important to the household’s decision-making.

“It’s completely horrifying, to be quite honest.

“I check the list probably three times a day, minimum.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873