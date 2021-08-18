‘Completely horrifying’: NSW Health accused of neglecting the immunocompromised

NSW Health’s decision to stop publishing some venues of COVID exposure concern has come under fire from the immunocompromised community.

Venues where a positive case has visited but the risk is not deemed high enough, such as Coles in Kings Cross, are no longer recorded on the NSW Health website.

“The government snuck this through over the weekend,” Jim Wilson said.

“The reason? Our contact tracers simply can’t keep up with demand, so now only high-risk venues will be revealed.”

Listener Jemima raised serious concerns for her immunocompromised family member, telling Jim such details are important to the household’s decision-making.

“It’s completely horrifying, to be quite honest.

“I check the list probably three times a day, minimum.”

