Companies on JobKeeper paying executives millions in bonuses

If a company is receiving JobKeeper payments, should its CEO be paid a hefty bonus?

Analysis from corporate governance consultancy Ownership Matters revealed at least 25 companies in the ASX300 have paid out more than $24 million in bonuses to CEOs and other executives after claiming JobKeeper subsidies.

The analysis calls into question whether the $90 billion scheme had sufficient checks and balances built-in.

Labor’s Andrew Leigh says none of this passes the sniff test.

“It’s called JobKeeper, not bonus keeper, not dividend keeper,” Dr Leigh told Brooke Corte.

Click play to hear the full interview: