Commuters urged to save a spot for tradies as regular transport schedule returns

With public transport services returning to their regular schedule, Transport NSW are urging commuters to save space for tradies.

From Monday August 2, trains, bus and light rail services will be been restored to the weekday timetable, after earlier being reduced to discourage non-essential trips.

Transport NSW COO Howard Collins told Jim Wilson there’ll be enough services to ensure social distancing, with additional early morning services accounting for the restart of the construction industry.

“I want to shout out … everyone who didn’t need to use public transport for the last two weeks, giving their green tick up to those essential workers.

“We’re down to 10 per cent of what is normal, but we recognise that with tradies coming back, many of them rely solely on public transport.

“Everyone else, please please understand, it’s not a time to take a leisure trip.”

Image: Getty