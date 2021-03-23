2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Community spirit reborn as bushfire victims give back

34 mins ago
Deborah Knight
GIVITHillview Farms
Article image for Community spirit reborn as bushfire victims give back

Deborah Knight has connected a farm to not-for-profit organisation GIVIT to help support people impacted by flooding.

Hillview Farms owner Ashleigh Carrigg contacted Deborah earlier today, seeking a way to give back to the community after the Black Summer bushfires last year.

“When we were impacted by the fires last year, we received so much support from our market and online customers at the time, so we just want to give back by donating to the evacuation centres some of our fruit boxes,” Ms Carrigg said.

“We’ve got 20 boxes that we’re going to donate. If more are needed, then we can give more.”

“This is exactly what we’re here for,” said GIVIT NSW Manager Scott Barrett.

“To go through us means we can help get these donations to the places that need them.

“We’ll put the call out and say we have this offer of this fruit.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873