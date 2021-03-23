Community spirit reborn as bushfire victims give back

Deborah Knight has connected a farm to not-for-profit organisation GIVIT to help support people impacted by flooding.

Hillview Farms owner Ashleigh Carrigg contacted Deborah earlier today, seeking a way to give back to the community after the Black Summer bushfires last year.

“When we were impacted by the fires last year, we received so much support from our market and online customers at the time, so we just want to give back by donating to the evacuation centres some of our fruit boxes,” Ms Carrigg said.

“We’ve got 20 boxes that we’re going to donate. If more are needed, then we can give more.”

“This is exactly what we’re here for,” said GIVIT NSW Manager Scott Barrett.

“To go through us means we can help get these donations to the places that need them.

“We’ll put the call out and say we have this offer of this fruit.”

