2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Community leaders record pro-vaccination messages..

Community leaders record pro-vaccination messages in Arabic

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
DR JAMAL RIFIJihad DibSouth West Sydneyvaccine rollout
Article image for Community leaders record pro-vaccination messages in Arabic

Poor vaccination rates in Sydney’s south-west has prompted community leaders to put to air messages in Arabic encouraging uptake.

Jim Wilson asked Lakemba MP Jihad Dib to record an impromptu public service announcement, with Belmore GP Dr Jamal Rifi following suit.

“Can I say something Jim? Jihad’s Arabic is very terrible!”

Press PLAY below to hear Jihad Dib and Dr Rifi’s Arabic messages

Only a third of eligible south-west Sydney residents have received a vaccine, and less than half of those have been fully vaccinated.

A local man in his 20s, unvaccinated, is the youngest to die in the outbreak, which Mr Dib will be a wake-up call for the community.

“I need young people to see this and go ‘My goodness, this can happen to me’. This is a person who was not unwell, and it just happened that quickly.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interviews

Image: Department of Health

Jim Wilson
HealthLocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873