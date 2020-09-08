2GB
Coalition MPs back push to ‘free the flag’

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew Bragg

Some Coalition MPs are pushing for the government to buy the rights to the Aboriginal flag.

Since WAM Clothing was given exclusive rights to the Aboriginal flag they have reportedly sent several “cease and desist” notices to Aboriginal-owned clothing businesses that use the flag.

Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg told Ben Fordham the government needs to intervene.

“This is a delicate matter.

“We can’t just throw their legal rights in the bin.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
