Close encounter: Boaties caught up in shark feeding frenzy

4 mins ago
National Nine News
sharksWollongong

A washed-up whale carcass off NSW South Coast has sparked an ‘all-you-can-eat’ shark feeding frenzy.

Spectators at Bulli Point watched on as a group of great white sharks descended on the easy meal, before the carcass was towed to shore by Wollongong City Council to be buried.

In vision obtained by Nine News, passengers aboard one vessel got more than they bargained for.

 

 

National Nine News
News
