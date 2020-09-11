Close encounter: Boaties caught up in shark feeding frenzy
A washed-up whale carcass off NSW South Coast has sparked an ‘all-you-can-eat’ shark feeding frenzy.
Spectators at Bulli Point watched on as a group of great white sharks descended on the easy meal, before the carcass was towed to shore by Wollongong City Council to be buried.
In vision obtained by Nine News, passengers aboard one vessel got more than they bargained for.
"He's gonna bite me motor!"
These boaties had a hair-raising encounter with a shark south of Sydney as a washed-up whale carcass attracts great whites to the area.
Latest here: https://t.co/yWXsVTPpMo
The full story, 6.00pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/g3lcHpwq1Z
— Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 11, 2020