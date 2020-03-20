‘Clearly room for improvement’: NRL admits they should do better

Despite the government ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people, the NRL is pushing ahead with games being played behind closed doors.

The NRL is also meant to be practicing social distancing measures, however, NRL CEO Todd Greenburg tells Ben Fordham there’s “clearly room for improvement” when it comes to the players high-fiving and shaking hands.

“A lot of that as you know is just so part of a habit for our players.

“We’ve got to continue to educate our players… just to do the right thing and learn the best practices.

“But also we’re in front of a big audience of millions of people, there’s a real opportunity for our players to send very strong messages to our community on what the right thing is to do is and how to do it.”

Image / Cameron Spencer