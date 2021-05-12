2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

City of Sydney council urged to fine with ‘fair and balanced’ discretion

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
City of SydneyCouncilsparking fineShelley Hancock
Article image for City of Sydney council urged to fine with ‘fair and balanced’ discretion

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock has urged councils to use discretion, naming the City of Sydney as they fight to revitalise the CBD.

Almost $17 million in revenue has been raked in by parking fines across the state during March alone, The Daily Telegraph reports.

She told Jim Wilson all councils have the authority to limit or reduce parking fines, but only 20 of 128 councils have used their discretion to do so.

“In a way I have some sympathy, because they are scrambling to perhaps fill up the coffers that were empty during COVID.

“But really, I say to councils, take a really fair and balanced approach to parking enforcement.

“I want to be proud of local councils!”

Press PLAY below to hear the Minister respond to your council complaints and concerns

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873