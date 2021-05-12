City of Sydney council urged to fine with ‘fair and balanced’ discretion

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock has urged councils to use discretion, naming the City of Sydney as they fight to revitalise the CBD.

Almost $17 million in revenue has been raked in by parking fines across the state during March alone, The Daily Telegraph reports.

She told Jim Wilson all councils have the authority to limit or reduce parking fines, but only 20 of 128 councils have used their discretion to do so.

“In a way I have some sympathy, because they are scrambling to perhaps fill up the coffers that were empty during COVID.

“But really, I say to councils, take a really fair and balanced approach to parking enforcement.

“I want to be proud of local councils!”

